Construction at Lear Park is scheduled for completion by the end of the year, while progress continues on other 2018 Longview parks bond projects.
As part of the bond package approved by voters three years ago, $52.41 million was allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said Friday that work on Lear Park is about 85% complete, and he anticipates it being completed before 2021 ends.
Baseball fields, concessions and bathrooms have been completed, as well as all lighting at the baseball field, Caron said. Artificial turf soccer fields have been finished, and the lighting for additional soccer fields has been installed.
Construction of softball fields and a concession building also is complete.
Caron said the only remaining work at Lear Park is a parking lot for the baseball field. After that, topsoil leveling, clean up and final site preparations will be the only remaining bits of work remaining.
Other parks projects
Caron said upgrades to Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson and Stamper parks as well as Womack Field are within 45 to 60 days from being complete.
Lois Jackson will have an existing pavilion replaced and a second pavilion added. The existing playground will be replaced and a second playground added. A restroom facility also will be constructed.
McWhorter will receive an additional basketball court, a new sand volleyball court and the existing playground will be replaced. In addition, a second playground will be added and field lighting on two fields will be replaced.
Patterson will have its parking lot, sidewalks and access to Cargill Long Trail replaced. Its existing playground will be replaced, drainage will be improved and the basketball court will be resurfaced.
Spring Creek will have its existing trail reconstructed and get a pavilion and restroom facility. The playground also will be replaced and the basketball court resurfaced.
Stamper Park/Womack Field will have their parking lot reconstructed and an additional new parking lot constructed. New sidewalks and paths will be constructed. The existing pavilion will be replaced, and a second one will be added. The existing playground also will be replaced, and two new basketball courts will be built. Construction of a new ticket booth, concession building and reconstruction of the existing football field also will take place. A softball field will be converted to a football field.
All demolition on the existing Brought Park Recreation Center has been completed and piers that the building will sit on have been drilled, Caron said. The Broughton project is about 20% complete and is expected to be done late summer/early fall next year.
Broughton Park will have its recreation center renovated and expanded. The finished facility will include three meeting rooms, two fitness areas, an e-sports gaming room, a multipurpose room, a gymnasium, branch library, social spaces and new and additional parking. The existing basketball courts will be resurfaced, and the park will have an extension of the existing trail.
And the Cargill/Long Park project is about 20% complete, and Caron estimates completion by late winter 2021 or the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Cargill/Long Park is being reconstructed its entire length from Highway 80 north to 4th Street. Demolition of the existing trail has taken place and all of it has been put to a new grade, Caron said. The last step is waiting for the final asphalt trail surface.
Although the project is 20% complete, Caron estimates completion by late this year or the end of the first quarter of 2022 because the remaining work is not complicated.