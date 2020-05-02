When schools were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s Catholic School students refused to stop their service.
Seniors at the Longview school are required to complete a leadership class, Principal Darbie Safford said. The students work on a project all year and were in the final steps when school was shut down because of the pandemic.
Safford said the students had chosen to focus on faith formation classes at their churches for the project, but those sessions were canceled.
“So what they decided to do was investigate as a group, but individually, how they could have an impact on their community during this time,” she said. “They decided that one of the biggest things that was going on, was the kids that were not able to come to school were missing out on social interaction on opportunities to do things, outside of those 30-minute livestreams that we’re doing.”
Now, each of the seniors is filming weekly videos with activities families can do in quarantine, Safford said. The videos are posted on YouTube, the school’s social media and in Microsoft Teams, the remote learning platform the school uses.
Senior Gabriela Garcia, 18, does a virtue-of-the-week video and alternates easy cooking videos with her classmate April Jones.
Garcia’s first recipe video Wednesday was about how to make frappuccinos at home, but her next one will be a school favorite, she said.
“I’m trying to do homemade chicken crispitos, because that’s everyone’s favorite lunch at school,” she said. “I’ve been working on that with my mom.”
Her virtue videos are based on the program Sports Leader the school uses. She said each week features a new virtue and reflection, and her videos lead those programs so the school still can be together.
Ben Kubicek, 18, does a weekly Scripture reflection on the Sunday Gospel readings from Mass.
“In my own spiritual journey, I’ve tried to incorporate more reflection on Scripture and more time spent pondering the word of God and what it is he wants us to do with our lives,” he said. “I thought it would be a good idea to present that to the rest of the school community and try to help them grow spiritually as well.”
Kubicek said most of the credit for the idea of the videos goes to his classmate Garcia.
“Gaby had really talked about, ‘What can we do to finish out the year rather than drop everything? What can we do to still make an impact on the students of St. Mary’s?’” he said. “We tried to think of ideas of things we could do that would be beneficial to the community.”
He said the experience has been cathartic since the students are missing out on so much of the traditional senior year but still found a way to have a positive impact.
“It’s a good lesson to prepare you for life, in that things aren’t peaches and roses and rainbows all the time; there’s not going to be a fair shake for everyone,” Kubicek said. “It’s taken things off the grind of keeping up with assignments; it’s been nice.”
Garcia said she and her classmates have not taken any type of video editing classes, and she is impressed with what they have been able to put together.
“I think this project is a really fun way to leave our last mark on St. Mary’s,” she said. “After I posted the first video, I had some of the freshmen email me things like, ‘I watched your video; it was so good,’ and it just made me smile. I still get to leave an impact on them like we could at school.”