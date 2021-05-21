The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College has set a book signing today with Robert Cargill Jr., author of “The Great Texas Oil Heist.”
Cargill, whose name is synonymous with Longview’s history as well as the area’s oil and gas industry, said it took him more than 30 years to write the book, which was published in February.
A welcome reception and lecture are scheduled at 5:15 p.m. followed by the book signing at 6 p.m. at the museum.
The book is an account of how Cargill’s father, an East Texas oilman, and others became involved in a slant-oil scandal after World War II.
The public is invited to the event, and books will be available for purchase.
For information, call the museum at (903) 983-8295 or visit easttexasoilmuseum.kilgore.edu .