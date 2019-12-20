Longview Economic Development Corp. led the pitch this week in hopes of landing more aviation jobs and investment in the city and Gregg County.
Now, they wait.
Consultants with AeroReady — a certification program that validates an area as ready for the aerospace industry — spent three days this week in Gregg County meeting with a host of economic, commercial, education and governmental leaders before leaving Thursday, LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said.
“We had several meetings scheduled. Their days were very full,” he said. “I can tell you that they were extremely impressed and said that, generally when they go in a community, they can easily spot the weaknesses, and they said, ‘Wayne, y’all have very few weaknesses here.’”
Labor force might be considered a weakness, but consultants also met with or were told of the area's educational opportunities involving the school districts, Kilgore College, Texas State Technical College and Workforce Solutions East Texas, Mansfield said.
Consultants from Mississippi examined the local infrastructure and foundation for aviation and business climate to determine whether the Longview area can well support an aviation industry business.
LEDCO board Chairman John Martin joined City Manager Keith Bonds, Public Works Director Rolin McPhee and officials from AEP-Southwestern Electric Power Co., Rusk County Electric Cooperative, the Great Texas Balloon Race and others for a 90-minute conversation Tuesday.
"They were very impressed with how everyone gets along, and they were very impressed with how the city works with the county, and obviously LEDCO with both," Martin said.
Consultants toured the East Texas Regional Airport and met with LeTourneau University’s dean of the College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science, Fred Ritchey, and other instructors.
Ritchey said AeroReady consultants thought Longview was a good candidate for the community partnership, and they found LeTourneau's maintenance training program attractive.
"It was a good meeting," Ritchey said. "This could attract aviation companies and employ local people. ... LeTourneau would be happy to be part of that partnership with the community. It would a very good thing for Longview."
Mansfield said he expects consultants to return in three to four months and present their report and recommendations to local officials and the public. They also will develop a marketing plan for aviation in Longview, but Martin said AeroReady will stay involved with local economic leaders.
"In my opinion, they’re going to come back and say that we’re very much set up to recruit these aviation companies," Martin said, "and I’m excited about it, because as far as a strategy group, aviation is definitely a big focus that we’re moving into, and I think this is a good starting point of laying a foundation to recruit these companies."