The Longview Economic Development Corp. has agreed to a design concept for its new office, which is planned to be built at 400 N. Second St.
The project’s costs are expected to be considered by the board at a later date. LEDCO previously acquired the property, which was once was home to Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium, in a land swap with Longview ISD.
LEDCO’s board met about a week ago to review the design concept presented by architect Jeff Potter. LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said this week that the office would be one story and about 8,500 square foot, with a training room facility.
“Oftentimes, we have companies that use our board room here for off-site training,” Mansfield said. “We want to continue to provide that opportunity for our companies.”
Parking would be on the interior of the lot, he said. The property’s landscape design also will incorporate an historical marker to the school that will “anchor” the property’s southwest corner, at Whaley and Second streets.
Mansfield said the property grade drops by about 10 feet from the southwest to southeast corner. Potter will incorporate that with a tiered design for the building.
“So, he’s utilized the natural grade of the property, which does save in cost,” Mansfield said.
One LEDCO board member voted against the measure, but Peggy Vaughan said this week that her vote wasn’t about the building’s proposed design. The proposed structure would be “beautiful,” she said.
“I have no issue with LEDCO looking to improve its office space,” she said. Instead, she’s concerned about the $2 million that has been budgeted for an office that would house LEDCO’s six employees. She said that’s “not a good return for citizens’ money.”
Mansfield said LEDCO sees this as a space that would serve LEDCO for the next 25 to 30 years and provide “ample” room for growth. LEDCO currently rents 3,000 square feet of office space for $41,544 annually from the Longview Chamber of Commerce, Mansfield said.
Also, while $2 million is budgeted for the project, that doesn’t mean the organization will spend that much.
“We’re going to stay as well below that as we possibly can,” he said.
Vaughan also said she would support a less expensive option, saying the money could be better spent on incentives for local companies.
“We decided as a board that we wanted to stay downtown. I think there are a lot of buildings that we could consider” and still help improve downtown Longview, Vaughan said. “It’s much more expensive to build a building than lease a space.”
Construction plans and the building’s estimated cost will be presented to the board for approval later. Construction could start in November or December.
“We are financially healthy,” and LEDCO has plenty of money for incentives, Mansfield said, noting that the project’s cost would have a “net neutral” effect on the organization’s budget considering a recent announcement that LEDCO has sold property it prepared for redevelopment on Estes Parkway.