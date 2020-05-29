A Fort Worth commercial real estate firm plans to buy land that Longview has long sought to redevelop off Interstate 20 in South Longview.
On Friday, the Longview Economic Development Corp. board of directors approved selling the 6.62-acre site at the northwest corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20 to Vaquero Ventures for $1.9 million.
The land where a troubled Holiday Inn once sat has long been a target of plans to revitalize and beautify South Longview.
Vaquero Ventures' website shows the firm has completed projects in 17 states, including Cotton Patch, AT&T, Dollar General, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Jimmy John’s, Chipotle, Cash America and others.
"This is a huge win for Longview, South Longview and the I-20 corridor," board Chairman John Martin said after the board voted to approve the sale. The sale won't be finalized for several months.
The property previously was home to a decaying gas station and a Holiday Inn that was once one of Longview’s premier hotels. Built in 1967, the hotel had 190 rooms, a restaurant and bar, banquet seating for 500 people and a pool, according to earlier reports.
By the early 2000s, the hotel had declined into an off-brand hotel and it eventually closed. In 2008, a Dallas firm purchased the hotel, then started demolition. Plans to redevelop the site never materialized, though, and the hotel sat for years with an almost-bombed out appearance.
LEDCO purchased the property in 2013 and began efforts to reclaim the property for a new development, tearing down the hotel and convenience store.