Two out-of-state companies receiving tax incentives from Gregg County are meeting or exceeding local employment expectations, while efforts to better entice aviation-related employers are moving forward, an executive said Monday.
One commissioner representing western portions of Longview asked Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield to keep his constituency in mind.
Mansfield updated the court about tax abatement projects involving the county, following up on a request from commissioners for periodical updates.
Dollar General Corp. and AAON Coil Products are the only companies that currently receive tax abatement incentives from the county, but other companies have expressed interest in the local market, Mansfield said in his report to the Gregg County Commissioners Court.
Dollar General's capital investment at its new Longview warehouse has reached $114 million, the company already employs at least 430 employees and is fresh off a recent job fair in search of more workers, the LEDCO chief said.
Gregg County agreed to a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement provided that Dollar General reach a $90 million capital investment and have at least 100 employees in the first year of the abatement deal.
Meanwhile, AAON Coil has started construction on its $28 million expansion that will add 125 jobs, according to a 10-year, 50% abatement agreement with the county.
Dollar General and AAON Coil are the only two companies involved in abatement agreements with Gregg County, Mansfield said, but every Longview company that received Gregg County abatement incentives between 2002 and 2016 still maintains operations here.
"That’s exciting to see that the investment made by the county in that company… continues to pay us back," Mansfield said.
LEDCO, East Texas Regional Airport officials and other local authorities are continuing their work towards securing an AeroReady certification for Longview. The certification is given to communities that have the land, infrastructure, skill sets and training to attract aviation industry companies — including aviation maintenance repair operators or suppliers of titanium parts for planes.
"I’ve been talking to a couple of German companies that we could possibly locate in the Longview Business Park or the North Business Park and still have an impact on the aviation industry," Mansfield said. "Plus, our proximity to Barksdale Air Force Base can provide us with a competitive advantage as well."
Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo asked about economic development activities in West Longview.
"Just don’t forget us on the west part of town," Primo told Mansfield.
Mansfield recently met with a potential investor interested in the former Ball Corp. facility on Fisher Road, he said, and he's also spoken with consultants about reuse ideas for the old refinery near Southwest Steel.
LEDCO is also working with a couple of other projects in the western part of the city, Mansfield said, adding that he "just executed a non-disclosure agreement" with what could become a significantly large project.
"When I look at projects, I look at where is the best fit for them," Mansfield said. "You have to look at the needs of the company."