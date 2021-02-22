Longview Economic Development Corp., the City of Longview, Gregg County and Longview ISD are poised to enter negotiations and arrangements Wednesday for an economic development project being called “Project Double.”
Officials with the related public entities declined Monday to comment on the upcoming negotiations; however, posted agendas for meetings scheduled Wednesday shed some insight into the plans.
At 8 a.m. Wednesday, the LEDCO Board of Directors will meet at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. The meeting starts by going into closed session then a single action item follows on the agenda: to consider a resolution authorizing LEDCO President Wayne Mansfield to negotiate, finalize and execute a performance incentive agreement designated as "Project Double."
"It's a project that kind of came up pretty quick," Mansfield said Monday. "We had to accelerate things into high gear. It's going to be a really good project for Gregg County and Longview."
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Longview City Council will meet. The Council canceled its regularly scheduled Thursday meeting in lieu of Wednesday's special meeting. The city's agenda calls for a resolution authorizing City Manager Keith Bonds to negotiate, finalize and execute an economic development agreement as part of an incentive package negotiated by LEDCO for "Project Double." A second item related to the project calls for a resolution allowing Bonds to execute and deliver "a letter confirming that the City of Longview has no objection to the designation of a foreign-trade zone as part of the economic development incentive package."
Following the city's meeting, Gregg County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The commissioners' agenda calls for them to discuss and consider approving an economic development agreement as part of an incentive package developed by LEDCO for "Project Double." A second agenda item calls for them to discuss and consider approving a resolution confirming that "Gregg County supports and has no objection to the designation of a foreign-trade zone as part of the economic development incentive package negotiated by LEDCO and designated 'Project Double.'"
At 11 a.m., Longview ISD's Board of Trustees will meet. The school board agenda calls for Longview ISD to consider a resolution approving and authorizing Bonds to "execute and deliver" a letter confirming that the school district has no objection to a foreign-trade zone as part of the economic development incentive package negotiated by LEDCO related to "Project Double."