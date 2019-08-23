Longview Economic Development Corp. is considering moving its headquarters to property downtown where Longview High School once stood.
Other possibilities are the former Capital One Bank on Judson Road and the entryways to either of LEDCO’s two business parks.
The agency wants to move its offices from its 2,800-square-foot space inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce within the next few years.
Architect Jeff Potter presented to LEDCO directors Friday the pros and cons for each site. Directors have said that an ideal site is about 9,300 square feet, with a 25-year window and usage and capabilities for future expansion.
Potter performed an assessment of possible sites for a new headquarters under a $25,000 max-cost contract this summer.
LEDCO has set aside $2 million in its proposed budget next year toward either building a new office or renovating an existing facility.
Several directors and President/CEO Wayne Mansfield have expressed a desire to maintain LEDCO’s headquarters in downtown Longview.
LEDCO has made no definite decisions about if or where it will build a new headquarters and doesn't expect to continue conversations on the issue until after Oct. 1, board Chairman Conner Cupit said.
The former high school — on East Whaley Street between Second and Third streets — was demolished shortly after Potter moved to Longview in 1980, he said.
The site is 2.11 acres and would provide for a 2-to-3-story building that is partially elevated to provide a parking footprint beneath it — though not underground.
“It’s going to be a very long time before lead costs in Longview justify going below ground to build parking,” Potter said.
Longview ISD owns the property, and Superintendent James Wilcox is aware that LEDCO is considering the site, Mansfield said.
A site on Eastman Road at the Longview Business Park on the north side of Neiman Marcus Parkway would be convenient for clients from the East Texas Regional Airport, Potter said. Necessary utilities also are in place.
At the North Business Park, Potter identified a possible location on Judson Road on the north side of L.L. Mackey Parkway. He called it “a great location” that has easily accessible water utilities, but accessing sewer would be “a bit more complicated.”
The former bank building at 1111 Judson Road provides as much as 17,000 square feet of available building space, which architects said is about twice the room that LEDCO is requesting.
Capital One closed its branch office at the location earlier this year. The location would provide good branding for LEDCO and would be pretty at night, but motorists’ access would be dicey because of the traffic, and the facility would need a new roof, air conditioning units and interior redesign, architects said.
“It’s a safe spot to be,” Potter said. Judson Road “is always going to be a main corridor of Longview.”
Board member David Cowley said the Capital One site was his top choice because it has room to expand and provides green space, suggesting that solar panels could be placed on its flat roof to be more environmentally friendly. His second choice would be the former high school site.
"I think we've got some great ideas on any of the sites, really," Potter said.