An effort to renovate a prime southern entryway into the city is spurring interest among private developers, say Longview Economic Development Corp. directors.
LEDCO voted Friday to spend up to $50,000 for an engineer to design a cut into the median on Estes Parkway where the agency owns vacant property.
Multiple developers and business representatives have reached out to LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield and his staff in the past month since word of the possible median renovation was made public, he said.
The property at 3127 Estes Parkway was once home to a Holiday Inn, but the hotel closed and the structure became dilapidated until LEDCO bought it and demolished it.
Mansfield also has heard from owners of other properties, such as the dilapidated former Texaco station across Estes Parkway from LEDCO’s land, he said, and some developers are interested in the city’s plan to reconstruct the Estes Parkway/High Street/Mobberly Avenue intersection about one mile north.
Plus, “That whole Komatsu campus is going to look completely different,” said Rod Bull, a LEDCO board member and Komatsu vice president and general manager of the company’s North America Division.
Komatsu operates a facility on MacArthur Street off South High Street.
The engineer, who has experience working with the Texas Department of Transportation, will design a path through the roadway median near the entrance to Waffle House restaurant, where motorists will be able to U-turn and enter the LEDCO property at either of two possible driveways, Mansfield said.
Once designed, it will cost about $350,000 to construct the median cut, he said. Those costs could be recouped through an agreement with the eventual buyer of the property.
“Since we started talking about the project, we’ve had a ton of inquiries,” Mansfield said. “We had one (inquiry) two days ago that was very interested. They want to do a master plan for the whole project. That’s what we want to hear — a whole plan.”
Mansfield will bring more information about those inquiries to the board’s next monthly meeting March 27.
In another matter, Mansfield said he’s hopeful that LEDCO’s land swap with Longview ISD will be completed in April.
School trustees have agreed to give the former T.G. Field Auditorium and Longview High School site on Second Street to LEDCO, which could build its next headquarters at the location. In exchange, LEDCO will give the school district land at the North Business Park that is adjacent to Judson STEAM Academy.
The deal has yet to be signed, however.
“What (Longview ISD has) to do is compare the values ... to make sure that it’s an equitable swap,” Mansfield said. “Also, it’s a public process.”
Longview ISD trustees this past week tabled approving the land swap until their March 18 meeting.