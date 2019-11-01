The Longview Economic Development Corp. board voted Friday to donate 11.5 acres of land in its North Business Park to the city where a new Fire Station 8 will be built.
LEDCO also agreed to give $25,000 to Arts!Longview for street wayfinding signs and other capital expenses.
Friday’s meeting was the first of the 2019-20 fiscal year for LEDCO directors, who also chose the agency’s officers.
John Martin was selected LEDCO board chairman. Other officers this year are Natalie Lynch as vice chair, Claire Henry as treasurer and David Cowley as secretary.
A year ago, voters approved a bond package that included an estimated $4.945 million to replace the existing Fire Station 8. Its location on McCann Road north of the U.S. Post Office has a response area that overlaps response areas for other stations, said Longview Public Works Director Rolin McPhee.
The 11.5-acre property tract where Fire Station 8 is proposed to relocate on George Richey Road at Lou Galosy Way is in the northeast corner of the intersection.
Moving to the proposed site would expand Station 8’s four-minute response area not only from 8.6 miles to more than 14 miles, but that four-minute response would shift farther north and speed its response time to several schools including Spring Hill High School, Judson STEAM Academy and Christian Heritage School, Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said.
“Because we’re putting it on better thoroughfares and better infrastructure to get vehicles out of their way to give them better access to Eastman Road and Judson Road over to Gilmer Road, it just improves the whole fire connectivity in the whole northern part of the city,” Steelman told LEDCO directors, “so the potential excites us of being able to better utilize those trucks coordinate and respond faster.”
Mansfield added that the fire station’s relocation could upgrade the area’s ISO Fire Classification rating of 2 down to 1. An ISO-1 rating would be “very beneficial” for residential property owners as it would lower their insurance premiums, but it would be huge for commercial insurance premiums.
“The fire insurance savings are really, really incredible,” Mansfield said.
LEDCO directors also like the enhanced fire protection service for the area and for the North Business Park, which contains Dollar General Corp.’s newest 1.014 million-square-foot distribution center.
“I know we have a lot of activity at that park. That might be helpful,” Director Peggy Vaughan said of the fire station relocation.
Cowley, an executive with Boss Crane, which recently held a grand opening of its new facility on Lou Galosy Way, added, “I think if the fire station is there, it’s going to help the business park.”
For more than a year, a task force involving local cultural arts and museum groups worked with the city to obtain a Cultural Arts District designation, which the Texas Commission on the Arts granted this past summer.
Arts!Longview needs about $105,000 for its first-year operating budget, said Nancy Murray, who chaired the 26-member task force that completed the application for the Cultural Arts Designation.
After receiving the state designation, a 14-member Arts!Longview board of directors was created, with Murray being named board president before the district’s Oct. 10 ribbon cutting ceremony, she said.
The City Council this past week approved granting $25,000 that Arts!Longview will use to pay the salary for its executive director, whom Murray expects will be hired next month. The group also has gotten commitments of $10,000 from one private foundation and $20,000 from another foundation, she said.
Arts!Longview requested grant money from LEDCO because it wants wayfinding signage inside the Cultural Arts District — across downtown Longview, around the Belcher Center at LeTourneau University and along Mobberly Avenue between the two locales — and other spots such as the East Texas Regional Airport.
The signs would need to look different, she said, perhaps like signs in Nugget Hill or Mobberly Place in Longview or Dallas’s Deep Ellum area.
“People within the district need to feel that something has changed,” she said. “It can’t be the same-ol’, same-ol’.”
LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said McPhee is working on a template for the agency’s attorney to review to make sure that the grant meets state law.
Arts!Longview received its tax exempt status from the IRS on May 8, Murray said. The task force submitted its application to the Texas Commission on the Arts on June 15, and that concluded its duties as a task force.
A new nonprofit board then was established consisting of members of the original task force. The first official meeting of the Arts!Longview Board was Aug. 21.