The Longview Economic Development Corp. is working with a new firm on its planned new office, which will be located at 400 N. Second St. where the former Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium were located.
In 2020, LEDCO began working with an architect to design a building for which LEDCO had budgeted $2 million to construct. Price estimates came in over budget, though.
"We tried several different attempts at revising it to bring it within budget, but it was not working. We decided to go in a different direction," said Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO's president and CEO.
LEDCO initially had been working with local architect Jeff Potter, and Mansfield said the organization parted ways with him amicably. The organization is now working with HLH Design and Construction in Longview (formerly Hugman Architecture). Mansfield said the work with Potter had so far come with a price tag of $50,000, including engineering and geotechnical work. LEDCO is contracting with HLH for design-building services at cost of about 4% of the construction costs.
Stacey Lammers, a partner in HLH, presented a new preliminary design for the new office to the LEDCO board of directors this past week. Mansfield said it would be 5,000 square feet instead of 7,000.
"It still meets our current needs and any future growth, whether it be two years or 10 years from now," Mansfield said. "It gets our construction within the budgeted amount."
Companies have previously used LEDCO offices inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce building on Center Street for small training sessions.
"We certainly want to continue to offer that," Mansfield said, and there will be a public space available for companies that might need a smaller training area.
Construction probably won't start for another four or five months, Mansfield said.