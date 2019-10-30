A local employer has bigger growth ideas beyond its current expansion.
AAON Coil Products Inc. is building a $28 million addition that will add 125 jobs to its manufacturing plant southeast of downtown Longview.
The Gregg County Commissioners Court at its regular meeting Wednesday extended a 10-year tax abatement to the Oklahoma-based company.
Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield told county commissioners that AAON might establish an even greater local footprint in the future.
"In fact, just before I walked over this morning, I was on the phone with their consultant based in Dallas, and they’re already looking at the possibility of another expansion once this is completed," Mansfield said.
"Oh, wow," County Judge Bill Stoudt responded.
"Of course, that will be determined a lot by the market conditions then, too," Mansfield said, "but, yes, they have a lot of confidence in Longview and Gregg County, and we’re excited about that."
AAON broke ground two months ago on a 195,000-square-foot building that will used for coil warehouse storage and equipment manufacturing operations. The company is aiming to complete construction by October 2020.
While longer-term plans are tentative, the impact of AAON's expansion — as well as tax breaks the company is getting — became clearer Wednesday.
County commissioners agreed to abate AAON's taxes on the expansion property by 50% over the next decade, which matches the abatement agreement extended by the Longview City Council on Oct. 24.
Mansfield estimated Gregg County is abating $325,480 but that it will still get a return of more than $635,000 in net tax revenue, as well as the potential for more jobs beyond the 125-job minimum expansion required in the agreements.
Also, LEDCO estimates a net economic benefit of about $1.7 million to Gregg County and nearly $4.5 million to the city through 2029.
LEDCO negotiated the abatement deal to lure AAON, which courted more than a half-dozen communities before picking Longview in which to expand, Mansfield said.
"We look at that as an investment — in that the company is looking to invest in our community — we look to make an investment as well," he told commissioners. "It's obvious that AAON is very, very sound and is publicly traded."
On Monday, AAON announced it was getting a New Markets Tax Credit allocation of $23 million for its Longview expansion.
New Market Tax Credits from the U.S. Department of the Treasury are tax incentives created to stimulate economic growth and increase the flow of capital to businesses and low-income communities.
"The expansion of our Longview operation provides opportunities for both AAON and the Longview community to experience transformational economic growth," company President Gary Fields said in a statement. "We are excited to receive this New Market Tax Credit and can’t wait to see future improvement and impact it will have on the community."
Salaries for the 125 new jobs will average $38,067 yearly, which is 51% higher than the average income in Gregg County of $25,144, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
The new jobs at AAON come with health benefits and a profit-sharing program, Mansfield said.
"I think historically in years past, AAON’s wages have been a little bit low, but they realized in working with their consultant that they were going to have to move that, and I think they changed some descriptions and then bumped some salaries up to be competitive in order to recruit the jobs to fill those positions," he said.
AAON is the latest among several companies such as Komatsu and Nucor Steel that have begun or completed expansions in South Longview, Mansfield said.
"We’re excited about the continued development in that area of town," he said.