In the final stretch of a 30-day special legislative session, the Republican majorities in the Texas House and Senate on Friday almost simultaneously signed off on new political maps for the opposite chamber, sending them to Gov. Greg Abbott for his signature.
The votes were largely procedural as neither chamber made any changes. It’s customary for each chamber to defer to the other in drawing up maps for their own members, but both must give them a vote.
By a vote of 81-60, the House granted approval to a Senate map that would draw safe seats for Republican incumbents that were facing competitive races as their districts diversified over the last 10 years.
The Senate gave a 18-13 vote to a House map that would fortify the Republican majority of the 150 districts, bolstering those that had grown competitive over the last decade and devising new battlegrounds districts.
The House map would shift Longview Republican Rep. Jay Dean’s House District 7 from Upshur and Gregg counties to Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
Also as part of the map, Upshur County would move under state Rep. Cole Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, who also represents Rains, Wood, Titus, Camp and part of Smith counties.
District 9, which currently includes Harrison, Cass, Marion, Panola, Sabine and Shelby counties and is represented by state Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, would move south to include the counties of Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity and Tyler.
Paddie, who has represented House District 9 since 2013, announced recently that he will not seek reelection to another term.
The House also signed off on a new map for the Republican-controlled State Board of Education, which sets standards for Texas public schools.
Still left on the docket is a House vote on a redraw of the state’s congressional map that would largely protect incumbents in Congress while reducing the number of districts in which Black and Hispanic residents make up the majority of eligible voters. That vote is expected today.
If adopted, the maps could remain in place for the next 10 years, though it’s all but certain that they will face legal challenges that could result in changes.
The maps have drawn the ire of Democrats, civil rights groups and Texans from across the state who criticized Republicans for not adequately reflecting the major role people of color played in fueling the state’s population gains.
Of the nearly 4 million people added to the population count, 95% were people of color. Nearly 2 million were Hispanic.
Yet neither map includes new districts in which Hispanics would make up the majority of eligible voters in a district to elect their preferred candidates.