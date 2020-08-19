LeTourneau University is taking extra measures to test and isolate students because of COVID-19, while Kilgore College is sticking to temperature checks and screenings as campuses open.
During move-in week, LeTourneau University tested every student for COVID-19, spokeswoman Leah Gorman said. Students who do not live on campus still need to be tested before they can attend classes.
Faculty and staff, however, are not required to be tested.
The Longview university, which began classes Monday, is covering the cost of testing and has housing available for students who test positive, Gorman said. If a student who lives on campus tests positive, he or she can stay in an on-campus isolation room for 10 to 14 days to quarantine.
If a student’s test is inconclusive, he or she is isolated on campus or off and asked to re-test four days later, she said, adding that students isolating on campus are provided meals and are checked on by a nurse.
LeTourneau requires everyone on campus to wear masks in most situations.
Kilgore College spokesman Chris Craddock said when students return to classes Monday, they are encouraged to screen themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms before coming on campus.
All students living in on-campus housing will be screened and have their temperatures checked twice daily, he said.
Masks are required for all students and instructors on campus, Craddock said.
Students or staff members with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis are responsible for reporting it to the college. After notification, the college will initiate contact tracing.
Kilgore College students who recover from COVID-19 must provide a medical release before they can return to campus, according to the college.