Members of a LeTourneau University club know they don’t have to travel far for a mission.
Students in the university’s Habitat Club recently spent spring break helping Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity build a home in Longview, although the group has been providing volunteers to Habitat for years.
Spring Hill High School graduate Wyatt Simpson, who helped this past week with the build on a Walnut Street home, said it was hit turn in the rotation.
“We have mission trips that go all over the place and we support all these people, but what about the people right here in our backyard?” he said. Simpson. “That is what we are called to do as Christians, to show people the love of Christ and to everyone, to the ends of the earth. But, unfortunately, sometimes we focus more on the ends of the earth part and not as much on our own backyard.”
Northeast Texas Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Nico Fourie is a big fan of the LeTourneau Habitat Club.
“I cannot overestimate the impact the LeTourneau students have had (on Habitat build projects),” said Fourie, who has worked with Habitat for Humanity since 2009. “A few years ago we were really having problems getting volunteers, and LeTourneau came out and they actually started the LeTourneau Habitat Club. Every single year, if I ask, they have people on the sites in Longview. Even now in Marshall, when we had a problem with trying to get volunteers out, the students came out for six weeks, every Saturday, and helped me get that house completed.”
The current build at 310 Walnut St. in Longview is a little behind schedule due to a variety of reasons, which makes the contributions of the LeTourneau students even more important. Simpson and other students worked the first three days of their spring break, which also coincided with Service Week at LeTourneau, and were able to help Fourie and his team catch up a bit on the schedule.
“When I build a house in Longview, I know that I have a backbone (of volunteers),” Fourie said. “I’ve got my Wednesday crew that comes out and does all the prep work, and then these kids from LeTourneau come out on a Saturday and they get a lot done.
Ethan Hopp, a fellow civil engineering major from Florida who spent 12 years with his parents who were missionaries in Haiti was among the spring break volunteers. Hopp said his experiences as a child in an impoverished nation led him to seek a degree in civil engineering, which led him to meet Simpson.
“I love helping people,” Hopp said. “In many ways, that’s why I’ve been so interested in civil engineering because it can help so many people. Habitat is a great way that I can get away from the more technical, theoretical stuff and actually get out and do more hands-on, applied works and give back to the community.”
Mia Ferraro and Josalyn Taylor were tasked with painting at the Walnut site, and both agree that the mission of showing love and care to residents of south Longview was a driving force for their work with the Habitat crew.
“I’ve always been into volunteering and helping others,” said Ferraro, a freshman from Georgetown majoring in computer engineering. “I saw this opportunity and I also like to work with my hands, so I just thought this was a great way to reach out to the community.”
Simpson hopes to continue providing Habitat with help as much as possible, for as long as he can while studying at LeTourneau.
“It’s just showing people they are loved,” he said. “Just the fact that we can love people and show them they are loved, and provide for them in such a way. Habitat does a great job organizing this stuff, and all you have to do is get involved, come and help. It makes it easy to show people the love of Christ.”