Students at LeTourneau University have designed a way to use a finger clip to detect iron levels in blood — and it could benefit poor people across the world.
A team of engineering students from LeTourneau won first place in the Engineering World Health competition for creating an effective, affordable device that can help people in developing countries detect iron deficiency in their blood.
Paul Leiffer, professor of electrical and biomedical engineering, said the idea of the project is that any person can do it. The student-created reader simply requires putting a clip on someone’s finger and pressing a button.
For the competition, the team has to fulfill several requirements, he said. The design needed to be functional, meet technical requirements, had to solve a clinical problem, provide advantages over an existing solution, impact health care and have the potential to reach underserved populations.
The project was part of a senior design assignment submitted in the spring, so most of the students involved have graduated. One student on the team, Jacob Landreth, was a junior, so he is now a senior.
The device does not require drawing any blood, Landreth said. The device just uses a finger clip and can read wavelengths to detect oxygen in blood.
A code the students developed translates the readings to a hemoglobin count to give a final iron reading, Landreth said. Hemoglobin is a protein in blood that transfers oxygen, he said.
He said the process of reading the iron level takes about a minute.
The device can be mass-produced for about $175 per unit, Landreth said. To test their device, the team bought a standard hemoglobin reader for $300.
“There’s no consumables, so you don’t have to keep buying test strips, keep buying pipettes to draw blood with. It’s all contained within itself,” he said. “It’s significantly cheaper, and there’s no chance of infection or cross-contamination or spreading of bloodborne diseases.”
According to the university, 2019 is the first year the university entered the competition. The students beat out Clemson University, which took second, and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, which finished third.