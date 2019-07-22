LeTourneau University School of Engineering and Engineering Technology will offer a workshop in which participants will create their own 3D printer to build three-dimensional objects from a computer-aided design model.
The three-day workshop, similar to LETU freshman engineering classes that teach students to understand, build and operate 3D printers, costs $500 per printer. Groups can register together to build a 3D printer to share.
The workshop is planned for 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 1-2 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
“A 3D printer adds material layer by layer by moving in the x-y-z directions to build three-dimensional objects that could include toys, model parts or a host of other useful items,” said Dr. Shelli Starrett, LETU engineering professor and organizer of the workshop.
For information, email Starrett at ShelliStarrett@letu.edu or call LETU School of Engineering at (903) 233-3910.