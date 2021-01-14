LeTourneau University is making big changes to its leadership, naming President Dale Lunsford as chancellor and Vice President of Academic Affairs Steve Mason as acting president.
The changes go into effect Feb. 1.
Chairman of the board of trustees Bill Anderson said in a video posted to the college's website that the board unanimously approved the new leadership structure.
As chancellor, Lunsford will advance the university through sources such as friends of the university, alumni and other external partners, Anderson said. He will report to the president and be a nonvoting member of the board.
He said Lunsford also will spearhead the largest capital campaign in the university's history as the Longview school plans its 75th anniversary celebration.
"The world needs LeTourneau University now more than ever," Lunsford said in the video." I am enthusiastic about my new role as chancellor of this university. We are preparing for the most ambitious fundraising campaign in the university’s history. Our challenge is to rally alumni and friends to make certain a LeTourneau education remains relevant, accessible and affordable for future generations of students."
Lunsford also said he is enthusiastic about Mason leading the university.
"The good Lord has called Steve for this time and this place," he said. "He is prepared and humbled and open to the leading of the Holy Spirit. I will be honored to continue my service as part of his presidential cabinet team. The transitions we are announcing here are preparing us for what’s ahead. What God has begun here, He will be faithful to complete."
Anderson said Mason will have full responsibility of all operations of the school and will report to the board as acting president. A committee has been appointed to monitor Mason and oversee the transition.
Additionally, Anderson said the board is convinced Mason is qualified to be the university's seventh president, and the board hopes to make an official announcement in the spring.
"I’m absolutely honored and humbled that the board of trustees would see fit to name me acting president in light of Dr. Lunsford’s transition to chancellor," Mason said. "And I am humbled and honored and thrilled to be considered for the position of LeTourneau University president."
He said he wants to be in ministry with the people of LeTourneau University for a long time, and there is nothing more gratifying than having colleagues who are friends and invested in the work together.
"I love our past, but I’m even more excited about what the future holds for LeTourneau as we look to Jesus to lead us in the special calling of this university for many years to come," Mason said. "This is indeed an important time in the university’s story."
Anderson said the board believes the new leadership structure is even more important to the university than the new strategic plan.
"This is not a reboot — it’s a whole new thrust and an arrangement that sets up the university for greater success for decades to come," he said.