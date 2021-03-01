The LeTourneau University Board of Trustees this morning named Steven D. Mason the institution's seventh president.
Mason was unanimously recommended by the Presidential Transition Committee. and the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to select him as the next president.
“I am absolutely honored, humbled, and thrilled to be named president of LeTourneau University,” Mason said in a statement. “I love the mission and history of LeTourneau University. We steward a very important Christian calling for God’s kingdom sake as The Christian Polytechnic University.”
Board Chair Bill Anderson noted that the Board of Trustees and Presidential Transition Committee pursued the process of selecting a new president through prayer, seeking wisdom and discernment.
Mason had been named acting president in January as the university announced a change in its leadership structure that moved former President Dale Lunsford to chancellor.
The review process for the presidential position was designed to validate Mason’s qualifications and leadership to serve as the president. Mason is a scholar, teacher, pastor and leader, who has served LeTourneau University for 15 years beginning as a professor.
More recently, Mason served as provost and vice president for academic affairs. On Feb. 1, Mason officially became acting or interim president of the university when his predecessor Dale Lunsford became chancellor.
Mason majored in finance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Baylor University in 1998. In 2002, he earned his Master of Theology degree from Dallas Theological Seminary and then a Ph.D. in Old Testament Studies from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland in 2006.
Mason and his wife, Bonnie, have been married for nearly 22 years and have three children, Caroline, William, and Christopher. In his spare time, Mason enjoys coaching his children’s sports teams.
The Masons are founding members of One Hope Presbyterian Church in Longview, where he serves as an elder.
Anderson and Mason both said LeTourneau University’s future is bright and they are committed to the university’s Christian mission and calling.
This is a developing story. Watch for an updated full story later today online and in tomorrow's print edition of the Longview News-Journal.