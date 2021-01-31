In its 75th anniversary year, LeTourneau University in Longview is preparing its largest fundraising effort to date.
The capital campaign does not have a set goal, but President Dale Lunsford, who will officially become the college’s chancellor Monday, said an amount will be announced in the spring.
“This is our 75th anniversary year, so that’s an important milestone in the institution, and it’s important to celebrate that milestone with a really ambitious effort,” he said.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Steve Mason, who will become acting university president Monday, said the campaign will focus on supporting the college’s mission as “the Christian polytechnic university.”
“The purpose of the campaign is to raise money to support our students, our faculty and our staff, and all of our programs — both curricular and co-curricular — to maintain and be the Christian polytechnic university,” Mason said.
The campaign will raise money for the endowment so more students can get scholarships. The money also will be used for academic initiative, facilities and endowed professorships, he said.
LeTourneau has the land to grow, and although there are no set plans for new buildings, Mason said there is space available. The campaign will help update and renovate some existing facilities.
Lunsford said the university has more than 200,000 alumni to start fundraising efforts with, along with other friends of the college who can donate.
“I’m excited about the opportunity of growing our endowment,” he said. “The endowment is so critical to providing financial aid to our excellent students, and we’re at a moment where families are always struggling with how they’re going to afford higher education. We want LeTourneau to be accessible.”
Mason echoed the enthusiasm for raising money for the endowment.
The campaign is part of the university’s new strategic plan, Mason said, which has four objectives: academic ingenuity and success; financial strength and stewardship; diversity and hospitality; and campus health and wellness.
Lunsford said the plan aims to build on the mission of the university, which gives people a Christian and technical education. Most students on the campus are in some science, technology, engineering or mathematics program.
“The strategic plan is about advancing our quality in all those efforts,” he said.
More details will be released in the coming months.
“We’re excited and optimistic and passionate about what the future holds at LeTourneau University and serving not only our students, but Longview and East Texas,” Mason said. “I think that’s an important part of what we’re called to do.”
The university’s leadership change was announced earlier this month.
As chancellor, Lunsford, who became LeTourneau’s president in 2007, will advance the university through sources such as friends of the university, alumni and other external partners, chairman of the board of trustees Bill Anderson said earlier. Lunsford will report to the president and be a nonvoting member of the board.
Mason is expected to be named president this spring, Anderson said previously.