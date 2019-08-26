LeTourneau University President Dale Lunsford wants students not only to love their neighbors in ministry, but to love God first.
He referred to the Scripture reading for Monday’s convocation, which was from the 12th chapter of Mark, where Jesus said to love God first and then to love your neighbor.
The Belcher Center was filled with LeTourneau University students Monday as the campus started the 2019-20 academic year.
Monday’s convocation began with a procession of flags from international students, with each flag representing a student’s home country.
Steven Mason, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the university could have started the school year with a pep rally or at the bell tower in the center of campus, but administration chose the chapel.
“I think it’s important, too, that we not miss the intentionality of beginning our year together in this particular place,” he said. “We feel like that’s the statement to say this year we’re going to fix our eyes on Jesus. This is what centers us as a people.”
Mason said his hope for students is they will meet for an hour each week in chapel and spend time together in prayer.
Lunsford focused his talk on the importance of sequence and order.
During his address, Lunsford said he’s found in a rush to love neighbors that people sometimes forget the first step of the sequence: to love God.
This mistake also is made by other Christian universities and by churches, he said.
“Sometimes we jump to social justice issues and miss God himself,” he said. “We want to fix things, we want to free people. We want to feed people, we want to love others. These are all good things to do, but that’s number two, not number one.”
Lunsford called students not only to serve in ministry and help others this school year, but to stop and focus on God first.
“It seems as individuals we make this mistake all the time; we rush to do things, we find joy in our ministry. We want to minister, we want to serve. We find joy there, but we miss the joy in God’s presence,” he said. “We’re so busy loving others that we haven’t taken the time to stop and love God.”