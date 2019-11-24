Flight students at LeTourneau University now can fly over any part of the world and in any weather conditions without leaving Longview.
The university’s College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science purchased two new 2018 flight simulators made by Frasca International. LeTourneau now has nine simulators.
The devices have three screens that simulate the view from outside the airplane. The controls and software replicate inside the airplane.
Bruce Chase, Flight Science Department chair, said the devices cost between $50,000 and $100,000 but are worth it because of increased efficiency in training.
“We can put the students in different places, different weather, different situations,” he said. “We can put them in the clouds in mountainous rain, and in places where, if we’re going to give the student that experience, we’re going to fly for eight or 10 hours just to get there.”
Additionally, Chase said the simulations can be paused so instructors can work through a situation with students, unlike in a real airplane.
The simulators also can put students in engine failure situations, he said, which helps them learn how to handle a crisis.
“My favorite part about (the simulators) is being able to take a student and put them in the scenario,” Chase said. “We’ll give the students that we’re trying to fly a script and say, ‘here, you’re leaving from this airport, here are the weather conditions,’ and set that up. And then they leave from the airport and they’re flying from that flight in the device.”
During training, Chase said instructors will make “calls” from air traffic control to give instructions.
“We can really take some time to work on decision making,” he said. “That’s really hard to replicate in an airplane. So now, we have an opportunity to teach some of that decision making and program some of that decision making.”
Chase said when students reach a certain point in their coursework, they have to be introduced to Federal Aviation Administration rules related to flying in certain conditions.
Students can use the simulators to learn those regulations before they have their certificate to fly multi-engine planes, he said.
Donavon Tabes, a senior studying professional flight, said the simulators are a valuable tool.
“The simulators are free to use for us students to come practice,” he said. “We can bring a friend in here, like, ‘OK, I’m going to plane this cross-country and I want you to come in and give me various things to troubleshoot throughout the flight,’ so it improves our response time.”
The simulators have obvious differences from airplanes, he said, such as some visuals and the actual force of flight, he said. But, they still provide effective training.
“It’s more than what we need,” Tabes said. “It’s very beneficial to us.”