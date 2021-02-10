LeTourneau University student Matthew Strong is working to make the foster care system better despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The sophomore physics engineering major was one of three students nationwide chosen to conduct research to be published by the Center for Public Justice.
Mark Moland, Strong’s faculty adviser and an associate professor of political science and criminal justice, said the center is a faith-based think tank in Washington, D.C., that aims to address how justice issues can be helped not just by the government, but the community.
Strong’s research is about COVID-19’s impact on the foster care system. Specifically, he will focus on the recruitment and retention of foster care families.
“The research that we’ve done so far has been analyzing the state of the foster care system; it’s been affected drastically,” Strong said. “Something we have seen is a lack in the supply in foster parents as well as a greater demand or an unknown demand for foster families. The unknown demand comes from when schools closed, courts also closed, meaning many cases were left unresolved leaving many children in foster care.”
He said there are laws in place that limit the time a child spends in the foster care system to 12 to 15 months. The time limit is important because children need a place to call home.
“If they can’t be united with foster families, which is the goal of the foster care system, they need to be adopted,” Strong said. “During COVID however, this hasn’t happened, leaving many children in a place of living in limbo.”
Moland was particularly attracted to helping Strong with this research because he has fostered and adopted children, he said.
The research will be published in September, so it will be out when Congress reconvenes in the fall, Moland said.
There are three phases to it.
“We have discover, frame and then engage phases,” he said. “We are in the first phase right now, which is discover. We’re looking at the broad impacts of how the state of fostering, how COVID has impacted it, what we know now. The next phase is frame, where we’re looking at fostering and how it fits in the bigger view of faith and family and public justice because families are so fundamental to the structure of how we live together as a society.
“And the last section is engage, which is going to focus on East Texas, and not just foster families, but engaging various organizations in the region that support foster families,” he said.
The report and research can be used to help the government and local communities fix these issues, Strong said.
“I grew up as the son of humanitarian workers overseas,” he said. “Even though I’m working on a physics engineering degree, I’m eager to do humanitarian work, whether that be social justice reform. To be able to learn and do research while having the wonderful help of Dr. Moland on how to research social issues is a real great avenue for me to pursue those passions.”