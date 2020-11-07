Since mid-September, 10 teams of LeTourneau University engineering students have been working on projects involving artificial intelligence to enter into a contest. Winners of that contest were announced Friday in the lobby of the Glaske Engineering Center after demonstrations from students.
The teams were challenged by contest sponsors Qeexo, the maker of the machine learning platform AutoML, and Arduino, an open-source electronics hardware and software platform, to provide solutions for real world problems using embedded machine learning. Students’ projects include a device that monitors hand movements to allow it to be almost unbeatable in a game of rock, paper, scissors to a another device that helps fly fishermen perfect their cast.
“I believe our students can gain unique experiences and fun by applying Qeexo’s brand new machine learning platform, AutoML... to solve real world engineering problems,” said Dr. Hoo Kim, LETU assistant professor of electrical engineering.
Seongdae Kim won the contest and a $300 prize with his Smart Brush project, which delivers a mild shock when proper bushing techniques are not used.
Second place went to John Rudy and Caleb Hatler, who demonstrated a device that monitors inputs to recognize if a person is falling asleep.
Jacob Landreth and Katelyn Guiterezz won third place with their project that could be used by assistive devices that help patients who experience a condition known as “foot drop” following a stroke or other trauma.