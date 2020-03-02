For Aidan Hagemann, his final LeTourneau University engineering project is about more than getting his diploma; it can bring a family suffering loss some peace.
Hagemann and his senior design project group are working on a ‘smart’ pacifier.
The Lullaby Pacifier was originally thought of by 17-year-old Larry Thomas Jr. of Copperas Cove, according to a written statement from LeTourneau. Thomas was shot and killed in November 2017.
His father, Larry Thomas Sr., and his aunt, LaToya Thomas, reached out to a lawyer to patent the idea to carry on the project. That lawyer was LeTourneau University alumnus Stephen Casey, who brought the idea to the university.
Now, a team of seven students, led by senior biomedical engineering major Hagemann, are bringing the idea to life.
The pacifier was 3-D printed at the university, Hagemann said. It will be able to play music to help a baby to sleep, record his or her temperature, vibrate to soothe teething and will automatically turn off when it falls out of the baby’s mouth.
There also will be an app for iPhone and Android cellphones to connect to the pacifier, he said. The app will be able to turn the vibration on or off, display the temperature reading, show the music being played and other features.
“Right now we are in the integration phase,” Hagemann said. “We’re taking all the different parts of the project and we’re bringing them together.”
Bringing everything together has been difficult for such a small amount of space in the pacifier. Austin Sawatsky, a senior electrical engineering major, oversees the electrical engineering aspects of the project.
“One of the hardest parts has been to actually find a battery, specifically, that was small enough to power this design,” he said. “And then also all of the components that are small enough, and fitting them on a small custom circuit board.”
To cover the size issue, the students started with a larger model to show functionality, he said. After, it was a matter of shrinking everything.
Hagemann said while the students are working on the project as part of a graduation requirement, the end goal is much larger.
“The goal here is not only to graduate, but also to provide (the family) with something really great that they can take and develop further, wherever that may be,” he said. “The idea is to make the customer happy, so to speak, to give them something they can be really proud of.”
Once the project is complete, Hagemann said the students will give the family the prototype. The family can then take it to a company to mass produce it, if they would like. The family has visited the students to check the progress of the project three times.
“It’s not a monetary thing for them. It’s really emotional for them,” he said. “When they come and they visit us, they get very emotional about seeing the progress we’ve made. They get very happy about what we’ve made, more happy than I think other people’s sponsors do.”