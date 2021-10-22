LeTourneau University has its first newspaper in at least four years.
Political science major Gabriel Willis, editor in chief of the digital-only The Buzz Word, said the paper operates slightly different from other school newspapers. Students, staff, faculty members and alumni can submit stories to the publication.
Rather than being run by the student body, the paper is overseen by the Student Senate, which is responsible for editing articles, vetting them and publishing them online.
Willis said Senate oversight is necessary to keep the paper active after students graduate.
“If it’s solely student-run, then it’s over when those students graduate," Willis said. "If someone wants to become a writer or an editor, fine, but it will be overseen by Senate so that it doesn’t end if those students don’t want it to participate.”
Willis is a member of the Public Records and Relations Committee under the Student Senate. Fellow members of the committee, Thomas Edwards, Miguel Gonzalez and Wesley Smith, also serve as editors of The Buzz Word.
He said the idea for a student newspaper came from his interest in getting journalistic experience as a political science major, adding that he wanted to learn the process of publishing, editing and other aspects of producing a paper.
“My main focus with it was, rather than from a records perspective, it’s more of a public relations perspective," he said. "There’s just a lot of people at LeTourneau in my perception that don’t really know what’s going on in sort of an administration sense. A lot of people don’t know who’s making the big decisions, who they should go to if they have a question."
Gonzalez said he believes The Buzz Word will be important to document life at LeTourneau.
“(To) see how things were in the past, see what campus life was like, what people were into," he said. "Same way a museum works or why we keep reading literature."
About 10 to 12 students are involved with The Buzz Word.
Gabriel and four others make up the editorial board. He said five writers contribute regularly to the paper.
Willis said anyone is free to submit a story, but there is no obligation.
"It can be a one-time submission," Willis said. "You do not have to be considered a writer."
He said that although LeTourneau University is a Christian-based school, controversial topics won't be ignored.
"As long as it's something that's benefiting the student body in some way shape or form, we’ll publish it," he said. "Maybe it is offensive or controversial, but it should be controversial for the purpose of education or provoking thought or sort of participating in discussion."
Willis said what is published is up to Buzz Word editors.
"Inevitably, there’s gonna be someone who wants to write for us that maybe wants to write a controversial topic. Right now there are no rules as to what can or can not be published," he said. "We’re fine with people critiquing the school, critiquing us. It's fine if they critique, but we also want them to say, 'Hey, here's something the school should do instead.' "
Willis said The Buzz Word already has been utilized as a way to spark change on campus.
He said students were upset when the campus library recently changed its closing time from midnight to 8 p.m.
Additionally, the library printer was removed because of miscommunication between the information technology department and the library, which left students without a reliable printer.
The Student Senate did a research project to gather students' opinions on preferred study spaces and why students use the library. Surveys were sent out via student portals and The Buzz Word, which then published the results.
The data found many students need a place a place to study after 7 p.m., Willis said. Furthermore, the No. 1 reason students used the library was for a quiet place to study. The No. 2 reason was the printer.
The survey data was then taken to the administration, and the library printer was returned.
The library director also passed the information to LeTourneau's provost, who is set to attend the next Student Senate session.
"(The Buzz Word) has grown a bit faster than I thought it would actually," Willis said. "I was happy to see that. At first it was just me writing for it on behalf of myself and the Senate. I’m looking to bring more people onto the team, co-editor in chief, website experience, photography experience, etc."
The Buzz Word can be found at www.letusenate.com/the-buzz-word .