After colleges and universities had to shut down residence halls and move classes online in the spring, students are back on the LeTourneau University campus in Longview for the fall semester, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
The university tested all students this week for the virus upon their arrival to campus. Students are asked to self-quarantine for about 24 hours until they receive test results
Fall classes are set to begin Monday.
Classes at the University of Texas at Tyler will begin Aug. 24, and students and staff will not return after the Thanksgiving break. All classes and final exams will move online for the rest of the semester.
Classes at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall also are set to begin Monday with residence halls opening Saturday. Also in Marshall, Wiley College students will not return to campus for the fall semester as all classes will be online only.
At Panola College in Carthage, face-to-face instruction is set to begin Wednesday.