Registration is underway for LeTourneau University’s 2020 summer day camps despite closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university has morning and afternoon sessions scheduled during the weeks of June 15-19 and June 22-26 for students entering grades kindergarten through 12.
Summer Camps Director Kaylee Salser said the theme for this summer is “Where Creativity and Innovation Move!”
Salser said if gatherings are allowed by the time the camps roll around, they will happen as scheduled. She said if the virus creates a need for camps to be postponed or canceled, registration fees will be refunded.
New camps for 2020 include: “Cookie Creations and Cookie Creations for Entrepreneurs,” “Superhero Camp,” “Passports & Pawprints: An Animal ART Adventure Around the World,” “Wings and Flying Things,” “3-D Art: Beyond the Pages,” “LEGO Beginners: WeDo-2 Science Journey,” “The Movie Lab” and “SING-Sation!”
Back by popular demand are STEM camps including: “Minecraft,” “Coding,” “LEGO Robotics: Battle Bots,” “Slime Camp,” “Mr. Wizard,” “Space Camp,” “Super Science” and “Jr. Engineers.”
For camp schedules and online registration, go to letu.edu/camps .
Lunch options are available for students who take morning and afternoon sessions. For information, call (903) 233-3094.