When Bruk Simon was on his way to Longview from Ethiopia, he was flagged by the federal Transportation Security Administration more than once. But he said one thought helped him deal with the stress — that he soon would be at a good school.
Simon, a freshman studying computer science engineering, is part of a record international student population at LeTourneau University.
Alan Clipperton, associate vice president of Global Initiatives, said last week there are 130 international students on campus this semester, making up more than 10% of the residential population.
Getting into LeTourneau is typically not the hardest part of the process, Simon said — it’s getting into the country.
“First you have to be verified by the U.S. Embassy, so you have to go for an interview,” he said. “They like to reject people a lot, especially students, because if you don’t have the money, they will reject you immediately.”
Rebecca Haesecke, director of Intercultural Engagement and Development, said before the university can issue documents to accepted international students to apply for a visa, the student has to prove he or she has enough money to pay for the first year.
Students also have to pass an English proficiency test and can not get any state or federal financial aid, she said. They only are eligible for institutional scholarships.
But once students arrive, they get to experience American culture in ways they wouldn’t be able to as a tourist.
Some students like Paulo Cressio, a sophomore from Brazil studying civil engineering, found LeTourneau because of a desire to attend a Christian university.
Cressio said he was working at a camp in Maine when a friend told him about LeTourneau, and he knew it was a perfect fit.
“Everyone was so kind with me. They helped me out even when I was struggling with English. Everyone was always like, ‘do you need help,’ “ he said.
Johanna Scheithauer, a graduate student from Germany studying mechanical engineering, came to LeTourneau to specialize in studying about jet engines and also noticed a difference in transportation in the U.S., mostly the lack of public transportation compared to Germany, she said.
“It’s true that everything is bigger in the U.S. In Germany, everything is much more smaller, but here the cars are bigger, the buildings are bigger. But what’s not big here are the sidewalks,” she said. “There are not so many sidewalks.”
For Ziyin Liu, a freshman from China studying aviation, one of the biggest adjustments of life in America is food. He has yet to find any American food he likes, he said. Another, is the religious culture in America.
“For me, the most biggest difference between here and my hometown is there are many Christians,” he said. “There are not many Christians in my hometown.”
All the students agreed the interactions with professors on campus are different than their home countries. Scheithauer said in Germany students do not even talk to professors but to their assistants.
Simon said the education in the U.S. is more interactive.
“Teachers are more open to questions, they understand us better,” he said. “They want to make sure you understand here. Back home, they just want you to pass a test.”