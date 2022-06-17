Pat Harwell says for the passengers he takes up in his hot air balloon, "it's an experience to them that they can't repeat."
Harwell and his wife, Susan Harwell, along with Joey Scarpinatto, Frankie McCall and Margaret Dupree make up the crew of the Maverick, a 105,000-cubic-foot hot air balloon competing in this year's Great Texas Balloon Race, which began Friday in the skies above Longview.
Checkered in hues of blue, green, yellow and purple, the Maverick is the largest balloon in the race, according to Pat Harwell.
The Shreveport pilot has been ballooning for 32 years and said he got started after meeting his wife.
"My wife was the first female balloon pilot in Louisiana. I was her crew chief," he said. "You either love it or hate it, and I loved chasing her in the balloon. Then one day, they put me in the balloon, and I fell in love with it."
People who have never been in a hot air balloon might be surprised by how peaceful it is, Pat Harwell said.
But despite the peace of the flight, the process to get on the road and in the sky is filled with frenzied — but controlled — energy.
Before the sun was in the sky Friday morning, 65 pilots from as far away as Ohio, New Mexico, Louisiana and even England were given target sites at a pilot briefing at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. As soon as they were briefed and exited the convention center, the race was on.
Pat Hartwell and Scarpinatto made their way to a van where the rest of the crew was waiting and the balloon, basket and other gear were loaded. The next step was finding a launch site — the ideal spot to inflate and take off toward the targets.
To call the drive hectic is an understatement. Scarpinatto held a tablet with a map that showed a live feed of the direction the van was headed. One route ran through a private road, while the van later narrowly turned into a lot with a decently sized field. That ended up being the launch location.
Nearby cows mooed as the crew got to work unloading the basket, balloon, fan and other equipment. Other pilots had chosen neighboring areas for their launch sites and could be seen inflating their balloons.
From start to finish, the process to get the balloon out of the van and ready for launch took about 15 to 20 minutes.
"Let's go!" Pat Hartwell shouted from his spot in the basket, signaling it was time for takeoff.
Some of Friday's competition tasks included locating and hitting a land-based target with a bean bag from the air as well as tossing a rubber duck into a body of water.
As the balloon caught air, Pat Harwell and Scarpinatto discussed the wind conditions and which target was reasonable to aim for. Scarpinatto held the tablet and navigated, frequently telling the pilot his distance, direction and speed.
Pat Harwell pulled ropes and controlled the burner with ease.
After flying for a bit, the two decided on a target and navigated the balloon toward it. Controls seemed fickle, as every notch in the wind appeared to change how the balloon flew. By the time Harwell made it near the target, which was in a field near Ingram Park, the balloon had maneuvered too far right and didn't allow for a direct throw of the bean bag to the target.
Pat Harwell said that as long as the bag landed within the fenced area of the target, it could be counted toward the task. As he threw the bag from the basket, he said he was about 30 feet off from the fence.
Soon after, he looked for a clear spot to land, nd the basket made its descent behind Forest Park Middle School on Eastman Road. Some residents had gathered near the school to watch the balloon descend and afterward, Pat Harwell motioned them to take a closer look.
Children crowded around and were allowed a chance inside the basket while he told them basic details about flying and the Maverick.
"That's what this is all about. When you go to communities and do this, if we land near a school or something or there's kids, we'll put 'em in a balloon because it's really such a beautiful thing for the kids to experience," he said. "That's a drawing force for us is to share (the experience)."
The Great Texas Balloon Race continues through Sunday. Competition flights are scheduled those mornings across the city, while festival events, including music, vendors and more, are set 4 p.m. to midnight today at the Longview Convention Complex.
Tickets for the festival activities are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For information and a schedule of events, visit greattexasballoonrace.com .