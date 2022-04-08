James Nelson reached over to hold the hand of his wife, Kathy, and wiped away a tear.
Longview Police Capt. Russell Washburn then read a proclamation from Mayor Andy Mack to recognize April 8 as "James Everett Nelson Day" in Longview.
On Friday, Parkview on Hollybrook staff members along with several members of law enforcement, friends and family gathered to celebrate the retired Longview police lieutenant and detective for the "This Is Your Life" event.
Nelson has late-stage Alzheimer's and is a resident at the assisted living facility. Activities Director Andrea Ziegler said the event was part of Parkview's Vibrant Life Inspires program, which showcases what the facility's residents have accomplished in their lives.
This event marks the second of its kind at Parkview, with the first held in October in honor of Longview resident Helen Smith.
"Mr. Nelson ... I knew he was a police detective, and the story was just so interesting because his wife was the first female sergeant and … this was something that he could reminisce about," Ziegler said.
James Nelson started his tenure with the police department in 1978 and retired in 2003. During his service, he met his future wife, and the two have been married for more than 27 years. Kathy Nelson was the first female sergeant for the Longview Police Department and remembers her first encounter on the job with Nelson.
"I heard this strange voice on the radio, and I saw where (James Nelson) was, and I went to Gilmer (Road) and the Loop (281)," Kathy Nelson said with a smile. "He was out at the intersection directing a funeral procession, and I stayed by his car 'till he came over there, and I introduced myself and I said, 'I just had to see what was behind that voice.' "
After that, she said a friendship began to develop, and the couple married in 1990.
James Nelson's stepson, Darren Alexander, was at Friday's celebration. As a child, Alexander said he remembered his father working for the police department but didn't recognize how important it was until he got older.
"Being a kid you don’t really pay attention to all that stuff growing up ... all the things (officers are) doing that makes the community better and all," Alexander said. "Once you get a little older, you appreciate it a little more, and looking back just knowing everything he was involved with, as a detective but also as a police officer, it just makes you appreciate everything."
Capt. Ben Kemper read a brief biography about James Nelson and explained that acting Police Chief Anthony Boone had planned to attend Friday's event but had a family commitment out of town. He added that Boone had visited James Nelson at the facility on Thursday to sit and talk with him.
Kemper spoke of James Nelson's legacy at the department and how everyone there knows his name.
"(James Nelson) spent a large portion of his career in criminal investigations, which led to a reputation throughout the department and the district attorney’s office," Kemper said. "His tenacity for finding the facts and ability to write thorough investigations led to his investigative style being the model for others."
According to Kemper, when James Nelson retired, he humbly exited "with no parties or parades, just a handshake and sincere thank you from then Chief of Police J.B. McCaleb."
Kemper then introduced Washburn, who read the mayoral proclamation and presented James Nelson with the key to the city along with challenge coins from Longview PD and the FBI. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, challenge coins are "meant to instill unit pride, improve esprit de corps and reward hard work and excellence."
Ziegler then approached James Nelson and told him she had one more surprise for him.
"All right, lay it on me," James Nelson said.
Ziegler told him he would be going on a ride-along with officer Brandon Thornton to patrol local neighborhoods. Ziegler asked if he was ready to go, to which James Nelson responded, "Let's rock and roll."