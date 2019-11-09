LETU professor to lecture on teaching in Bhutan

From Staff Reports
How a small Buddhist country nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas is adapting to technology will be the subject of a Tuesday talk by a couple who lived there for 10 months.
LeTourneau University computer science professor Brent Baas and his wife, Kathy, recently spent 10 months living in Bhutan, where Baas taught at a technology college in a remote region of the south Asia country.
Taking a sabbatical from LeTourneau University allowed the Baases to live in Bhutan for the past year under a Fulbright teaching scholarship.
They will speak about their adventures during a free lecture at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Berry Auditorium in the Glaske Center for Science, Engineering and Engineering Technology at the LeTourneau University campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview.
The tiny country of Bhutan, with China on the north and India on the south, has a population less than Fort Worth, yet is bordered by the most heavily populated countries in the world.
Baas will discuss how “The Land of the Thunder Dragon” is ushering in the age of technology, adjusting in a time frame of years to advances that the Western world has had decades to adapt to. He will also share how the only country in the world that can boast being “carbon negative” measures the success of its governance, not by gross national product, but by gross national happiness.