The Longview High School Class of 1969 wants to thank Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop and his department's Honor Guard in a special way.
Tony Powell, a representative of the class, will make a special presentation to Bishop during the Longview City Council meeting, which begins at 5:30 tonight at City Hall.
The presentation is in appreciation for how Bishop and the Longview Police Department Honor Guard responded to a request for the class's 50-year reunion last month.
"They followed through on an endeavor that the Class of '69 wanted to do that would be different and exciting," Powell said. "They participated without hesitation and made us feel very comfortable."
Powell said that when he reached out to Bishop, the chief directed him to the people who would help make the event run smoothly and provided additional information that also helped.
"It was their attitude. They were very eager to do what the class asked to make it a very successful event for us," Powell said. "The class and everyone that got to participate was very enthused, very excited and very happy about it. The Honor Guard put their professionalism in it."
Powell's representation is scheduled right after Citizen Comment on the City Council meeting agenda and before Bishop's public safety update.