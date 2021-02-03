LIBERTY CITY — Bo Camp grew up playing tennis on courts behind Liberty City’s community center. A nearby park is named after his father, who served for decades as a Gregg County commissioner.
Today, the tennis courts are unusable, and the nearly 90-year-old community center is soon going to be demolished. As the small, unincorporated community continues to grow, Camp wants to see Gregg County maintain its assets for Liberty City’s future.
“I really just want to see the county take steps to maintain their facilities here,” Camp said this week.
That’s exactly what the county plans to do as it is already in discussion to build a new community center for Liberty City that is designed for the community’s future.
“We’ve actually had discussions with the fire chief out there, because they are talking about building a new fire station and we’re talking about building a new community building. We’re looking at how we can work together,” County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “I think overall it will be a great plan for Liberty City.”
Gregg County Commissioners voted Jan. 28 to demolish the existing community building in Liberty City. Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo abstained from the vote.
The community building has not been in use for at least eight years after being deemed unsafe following an engineering report that found asbestos, black mold and other problems with the aging building.
Prior to being deemed unsafe, the building served as a polling location for elections and a gathering space for residents. Now, residents cast election ballots at a Sabine ISD facility, which now serves as the area’s polling location. Residents have no place to gather now, unless they go the park and sit at its picnic tables, Pat Pickle, a 27-year Liberty City resident said during the Commissioners Court meeting.
“We do need some kind of building where we can have meetings whenever we choose,” Pickle told commissioners.
While the demolition of the existing building was on Gregg County Commissioners agenda Jan. 28, discussion about any sort of a replacement was not. Pickle and Camp both spoke out to commissioners, expressing a desire for a replacement building and a desire for continued upkeep of county facilities there.
Pickle suggested commissioners table the issue and consider repairing the facility or selling it; however, after learning that there have already been discussions about a potential replacement, Pickle said he would support whatever the county chooses to do. Camp echoed that sentiment.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo, who took office Jan. 1, said several options have been discussed but nothing firm has been decided. The most likely option is to build a new fire department and community center as Sabine Fire & Rescue already has been looking at building a new facility.
“First we have to find a lot that is big enough to build what the community needs,” Wingo said.
Because the existing community center is adjacent to Sabine ISD schools, it likely is not feasible to build a new fire department and community center on the existing property, he said as he noted it might be difficult for the fire department to respond to calls amid school traffic.
“We’re talking to community members about how big the building should be, what they’d like to see and where it should be located,” Wingo said. “But it has always been part of the plan to build a replacement.”