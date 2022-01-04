The Liberty-Danville water system in the Kilgore area has rescinded a boil-water notice for residents.
The utility, along with the city of Kilgore, issued a notice on Thursday for residents and customers to boil water before consumption.
Liberty-Danville on Tuesday reported it had taken corrective action and provided the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality with test results that show boiling prior to use is no longer required.
Anyone with questions about the issue should contact Tawanah Tanner at (903) 522-0578 or Jimmy Tanner at (903) 522-0218.
The city of Kilgore rescinded its notice on Monday.