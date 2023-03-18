An unprecedented disturbance at the Longview Public Library will not affect the continuation of teen events.
On Friday night, 12 units from the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a disturbance at the library.
It was hosting "Library After Dark," an event for teens as part of a week of Spring Break activities. Around 8 p.m., the event was canceled by officials, who requested police assistance. The event was originally scheduled to end at midnight.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said the library has never had issues with event in the 10 years it's hosted it.
Teen events are held at the library roughly three to four times a year and the Spring Break one is usually very popular, she said. Knowing this, extra staff and adult volunteers were present in preparations for a large crowd, she said.
According to Eldridge, 174 event teens were present at the event. About an hour into the event, staff began to explain the rules for a laser tag event and other activities that were set for later in the evening. A group of about 30 to 40 teens then became disruptive and wouldn't listen to the rules, she said. Staff used the intercom to try to speak over the rowdy teens to no avail, she said.
Several fights then broke out amongst the large group, something that has never occurred in the history of the event, she said.
"(They) refused to listen to staff, refused to act in a conduct becoming of the library," Eldridge said. "We don't allow fighting at any age so that alone was enough to send people home."
Teens in the group broke an acrylic sign holder and rode on one of the library's motorized scooters and crashed it into a wall. Additionally, staff noticed that some of the teens smelled of alcohol and marijuana but did not see anyone partake of any substances on the premises.
"We imagine they probably partook in that and then came to the facility," she said.
Eldridge got a call from staff around 7:30 telling her the program needed to be shut down, after which she directed them to contact parents/guardians to pick up their children. Staff also contacted the Longview Police Department on its non-emergency line to make sure the fighting was contained and the rest of the teens got home safely, she said.
A scuff was left on the wall from the collision which Eldridge described as "nominal damage." She won't know how much the damages will cost to repair until someone can come in to look at the drywall, she explained. She added that no one was hurt in the chaos.
While it was disappointing to have to end the event early, she said this will not impact the future of public library events.
"We will always make sure that any event we have is safe and facilitated in the best way possible," she said. "Since we've never had anything remotely similar to this in the past we would definitely use all the information that we got from last night to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again."
Possible mitigations include having LPD present at events or capping the number of teens present, she said. Regardless of the method, it would make sure to have policies in place to address disruptive teens and make sure they're not allowed to stay, she said.
"We will definitely not let this affect our relationship with the community or what we do. We will always try to cater to the patrons that were not being disruptive and not breaking the law," Eldridge said.
Library staff told Eldridge they did not recognize the large group of disruptive teens as regulars to the event, she said. With around 30 to 40 in the group, it was hard to pinpoint who was doing what destruction wise, she said. The library plans to review what occurred to get a better of idea of who caused what damages, she said. She confirmed the library has security cameras inside the facility.