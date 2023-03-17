Jace Hughes eagerly checked his bingo card every few seconds a number was called with a marker ready in hand in case he got a match. Jace, 8, is an avid bingo player and the look of intent concentration on his face was enough to indicate so.
He sat next to his brother Ethan, 4, who was also trying to keep up with the numbers being called. The two were participating in a Family Bingo game hosted by the Longview Public Library for Spring Break.
Roughly 30 people filled one of the gyms at Broughton Recreation Center which was set up with tables, chairs, prizes and of course a rolling cage with bingo balls. Even as the rounds continued more residents continued to file into the gym. Some of the prizes for winning included bubble wands, stuffed animals, puzzles, sidewalk chalk and several movie night bags which came with a DVD, bag of popcorn and candy.
Bri Hughes had brought her sons Jace and Ethan to the event after hearing about it online. They were joined by the boys grandparents, Pauline and Gary Green, whom Hughes said they had come out of town to visit.
With her sons out of school for Spring Break, Hughes was trying to keep the brothers busy by taking them to events around the city. The day prior they had attended the City of Longview's Kite Festival and had also been to a gaming day hosted by the library earlier in the week, she said.
Pauline Green said the family liked to support the library by attending events and that the brothers had checked out "a ton" of library books earlier in the week. Free family events offer a great opportunity for the community to have something to do, especially during holidays like Spring Break, Green said.
"It gives families that may not be able to travel somewhere...something exciting and fun to do for the holidays," she said.
Pauline Green later won a game of bingo and let Jace pick out a prize, who selected the movie night bag.
Jillian Hinckley and her son Jude, 11, sat at a table nearby ready to get their game on. The two are from Tatum and came to the event after hearing it about it on Facebook, Hinckley said.
She decided to participate in the event because the words "free bingo" were enough to spark her interest, she said with a laugh.
"When I saw they had bingo I was like, 'oh let's do it.' It's something to break up the day and it's fun," she said.
The two had also attended the Kite Festival the previous day and decided bingo would be another good way to pass the time.
Jude said he's played bingo in the past but was unsure if he could beat his mother.
The library is set to have Spring Break events through the weekend. For more information visit tinyurl.com/2watdt7u.