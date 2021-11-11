Pat Applewhite wiped tears from her eyes as her husband, Air Force veteran David Applewhite, received a plaque Thursday afternoon from LifeCare Health Services at Arabella of Longview.
“It’s just wonderful,” she said while holding their dog, Cookie. Pat’s father was a B-29 gunner in World War II, and her husband was military police during the Vietnam War. She said she was moved by the love and support for veterans.
LifeCare Health Services hosted a Veterans Day parade Thursday for Longview senior communities.
“I think it's a great honor,” said David Applewhite. “We served in the 60s when we weren’t popular. They called us baby killers and all kinds of things like that. But now, we're receiving the welcome home. It heals a lot of hearts.”
Applewhite talked with his friend, Frank Hajart, who also served in Vietnam in the Marines. The two teased each other about being in different branches of the military, with Hajart calling Applewhite “fly boy.”
“Those of us who did serve, we raised our right hand for allegiance to the flag, supporting the Constitution, to defend us against all enemies foreign and domestic. So that makes us all brothers and sisters,” Applewhite said. “No matter what race, color or creed, we are all brothers and sisters, and we’ll do anything for each other.”
Decorated cars in the parade received a police escort to 11 facilities, including Arabella of Longview as well as Trinity Timbers, Hawkins Creek, Treviso Transitional Care, Whispering Pines, Alpine House, Buckner Westminster Place, Parkview on Hollybrook, Heritage of Longview, Havencare and Heartis.
“We have a number of patients from our different facilities who are veterans, and we just want to honor them for Veterans Day,” LifeCare Chaplain Johnny Puryear said. “It’s really about making them feel special on this day and letting them know that they are still remembered, loved and appreciated.”
Puryear as well as Business Development Manager Shalee Faircloth, Business Development Liaison Dionne Lott and others dropped off plaques, American flags, goodies and colored pictures from Pine Tree ISD special education students for the veterans. The theme of the parade was “Heroes One and All” to recognize 145 service members and acknowledge their family members who also made sacrifices for their country.
“I come from a family of veterans,” said Faircloth, whose father and great grandfather served. She said it is important to thank veterans for their service and sacrifice.
“They've given their lives, their time, their limbs, all these different things that they can ever get back,” Faircloth said. “Time with their families, so that we can have freedom. That’s something we typically take for granted.”
Veteran Bobby Grantham, 94, at Trinity Timbers said Veterans Day means a lot to him. He enjoyed a nice meal at Texas Roadhouse to celebrate the day just before the parade and said a nap sounded good to him.
“It’s a great day in the U.S of A,” Grantham said.
LifeCare Health Services serves East Texas as a Medicare-certified provider of home health and hospice care.