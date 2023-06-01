A continued shortage of lifeguards has limited the opening weekend of the city of Longview’s swim season to one public pool.
This past month, the city announced Ingram Pool and the Longview Swim Center would open Saturday. However, the city announced this week that the annual Splash Day would be held exclusively at Ingram Pool, and Longview Swim Center would open June 10.
Lack of certified lifeguards has been an ongoing issue in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Acting Parks and Recreation Director Seth Pyle said in a typical year, the department uses about 35 to 40 lifeguards. It has six scheduled to work this swim season.
While a few more are in the hiring process, Pyle said that doesn’t guarantee the department will get all of them.
The decision to delay the opening of the swim center at Pine Tree High School is a direct result of the lifeguard shortage, he said. Additionally, Learn to Swim classes have been canceled because of a lack of certified instructors.
Pyle added it was possible that pool hours and openings could be affected if staff numbers remained low. While factors such as scheduling, vacations and summer school affect the availability of personnel, lifeguard shortages remain a nationwide issue, he said.
“With the job market the way things are going, it seems like everyone is struggling to find employees across the board,” he said. “Then there’s the additional level of training you have to have to be a lifeguard. There are issues that everyone has and then specifics just related to a lifeguard that has certain training.”
Pay for seasonal lifeguard positions increased in February from $11 to $12 an hour. The department offers step pay increases that vary based on the number of seasons a lifeguard has worked with the city and their position, Pyle said.
“This year is the first year that we’ve done the step pay, and it was an incentive to get people into the position,” he said.
While lifeguard training classes have finished for the season, the department is still accepting applications from certified lifeguards, he said.
Admission to Ingram pool will be $1 during Saturday’s Splash Day and $1 at the Longview Swim Center on its first day June 10.
Ingram Pool is scheduled to be open throughout the season Monday through Saturday, while the swim center’s recreational pool is set to be open Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday.
Both pools’ hours are 12:30 to 6 p.m. The lap pool at the swim center will be closed this season to allow for repairs.
The department will hold its regular aquatic events, including Splash Day, Itty Bitty Beach Party, Dive-In Movie and the Dog Days of Summer.
For information or to apply as a certified lifeguard, contact the Parks and Recreation department at (903) 237-1270.