The city of Longview is considering ways to attract more lifeguards as a shortage has limited pool hours at the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center.
The pool previously was open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. but is now available 7 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.
Facility employee Mariah Harrison said the pool is a popular amenity, and while classes were offered before COVID-19, patrons now mainly use the pool for lap swimming.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said the center has eight authorized part-time lifeguard positions but only has four of those filled.
Caron said the city typically offers six to eight lifeguard training classes per year that are centered around around spring and summer.
"We're just not getting anyone to apply for the year-round part-time positions," he said.
He noted filling lifeguard positions has been a challenge across the nation during the past couple of years.
He said Longview has been fortunate not to have struggled with filling seasonal lifeguard positions like in larger cities.
The city increased the starting wage for lifeguard positions in 2019 to $12.
Caron said several reasons could factor in to the shortage of part-time lifeguards.
Those include competitive pay at other establishments as well as the hours that are required.
He added that the biggest challenge often is finding lifeguards for early morning and daytime shifts.
College students make up a sizable portion of lifeguard applicants, and Caron said the hours required often conflict with class schedules.
He said that while Paula Martin Jones has eight lifeguard positions, they are not all necessarily needed. but filling all of them allows for better flexibility.
The biggest challenge for the pool is that it needs two certified lifeguards at one time, Caron said.
Resident Margie Litterski, who was using the pool Tuesday evening, said she has been coming to the facility since 1994.
She said she has to use the pool, "no ifs, ands or buts."
Litterski has fibromyalgia, and exercise helps the condition, she said.
"If I don't exercise three times a week, it could put me back in bed."
Her preferred time to use the center's pool is at 11:30 a.m. because it takes her a couple of hours to get up and moving.
"I'm not a morning person," Litterski said.
However, with the limited hours, she has to wait until 4 p.m. when the pool opens the evening.
"Now I have to make sure supper has been taken care of before I come here," Litterski said.
Caron said the city has taken steps to fill the lifeguard positions, including advertising. The city also is taking another look at the starting wage.
Additionally, the city is considering reimbursing applicants who are interested in obtaining their lifeguard certification.
The Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center, at 515 W. Avalon Ave., is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.