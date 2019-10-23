From Staff Reports
Liftoff 2020 is getting ready to hit the ground.
The Gregg County Historical Foundation has been selling metal balloons as a fundraiser to help mark Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration next year.
The balloons, which were available to buyers in either a 5-foot, 6-inch version for $3,000 or a 3-foot version for $2,000, came in a white base coat and were produced by Modisette Welding & Supply of Kilgore.
Artist Micah Ruland was hired to custom paint Liftoff 2020 balloons for the Longview Public Library, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, the Junior League of Longview, Julie Woods and Associates, Longview Eye Associates and Johnson and Pace.
Maude Cobb’s balloon already has been installed, and Ruland continued to work on other balloons Wednesday.
Installation of more of the sculptures around Longview is expected soon.