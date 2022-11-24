Phoenix Woolsey, 7, sits on his uncle Ben Barkley's shoulders as they Historic Harrison County Courthouse is lit during Wednesday's November 23, 2022 opening ceremony for the Wonderland of Lights. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Bryan Hoffman of Hallsville takes photos of his daughter Karlie, 8 mos., as she sits with Santa and Mrs. Claus during Wednesday's November 23, 2022 opening ceremony for the Wonderland of Lights. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Victoria Vences, 5, checks out the Christmas lights from her father Nicolas' shoulders during Wednesday's November 23, 2022 opening ceremony for the Wonderland of Lights. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
The Marhsll High School Mavettes perform during Wednesday's November 23, 2022 opening ceremony for the Wonderland of Lights. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Souvenir tasting cups and a full list of downtown businesses competing in the event can be picked up Saturday morning at the Main Street office in downtown Marshall at 211 N. Washington St.
East Texas Baptist University's hockey team is set to be at the Wonderland of Lights ice skating rink on Dec. 4 for the annual Tigers on Ice performance, where attendees can skate with the players. The event is set 5 to 7 p.m.
On Dec. 8, community members can visit Santa for a free photo.
Events will continue Dec. 9 with a performance by April Smith at Telegraph Park. The concert set 6 to 8 p.m. is sponsored by KMHT Radio.
The Marshall Music Club will present “Marshall Sings Carols” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Memorial City Hall.
The Jingle Bell Run is set 5 p.m. Dec. 15 with the annual Christmas Pop-Up Market scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17.
Regular Wonderland of Lights exhibits including the ice skating ring, carousel and Santa’s Village will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.
The festival is closed on Mondays and reserved Tuesdays and Wednesdays for use by private parties.
For information, visit the Wonderland of Lights on Facebook.
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.