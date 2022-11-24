The annual Wonderland of Lights festival in downtown Marshall opened Wednesday evening with a lighting ceremony.

Main Street Manager Lacy Burson said a full month of activities is planned for the holiday season.

Events will continue Saturday with the Wassail Walk to celebrate local small businesses. From 1 to 5 p.m., retailers will compete for bragging rights to see who can concoct the best wassail brew.

Souvenir tasting cups and a full list of downtown businesses competing in the event can be picked up Saturday morning at the Main Street office in downtown Marshall at 211 N. Washington St.

East Texas Baptist University's hockey team is set to be at the Wonderland of Lights ice skating rink on Dec. 4 for the annual Tigers on Ice performance, where attendees can skate with the players. The event is set 5 to 7 p.m.

On Dec. 8, community members can visit Santa for a free photo.

Events will continue Dec. 9 with a performance by April Smith at Telegraph Park. The concert set 6 to 8 p.m. is sponsored by KMHT Radio.

The Marshall Music Club will present “Marshall Sings Carols” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 at Memorial City Hall.

The Jingle Bell Run is set 5 p.m. Dec. 15 with the annual Christmas Pop-Up Market scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17.

Regular Wonderland of Lights exhibits including the ice skating ring, carousel and Santa’s Village will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

The festival is closed on Mondays and reserved Tuesdays and Wednesdays for use by private parties.

For information, visit the Wonderland of Lights on Facebook.

