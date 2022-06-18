A longtime favorite of the Great Texas Balloon Race returned Friday evening as the glow lit up the Longview Convention Complex.
The glow didn't happen this past year as COVID-19 precautions canceled everything except competition flights.
Attendees at Friday's opening day of the race also enjoyed music from The Molly Ringwalds, visited vendor booths and concession stands and took part in other activities, such as KidsLand.
The Great Texas Balloon Race continues today and Sunday. Competition flights are scheduled this morning across the city, while festival events, including music, vendors and more, are set 4 p.m. to midnight today at the Longview Convention Complex.
Tickets for the festival activities are available at OuthouseTickets.com or at Visit Longview Marketplace, 109 W. Tyler St. in downtown Longview and at area Brookshire’s and Super 1 locations. Children 12 and younger are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.
For information and a schedule of events, visit greattexasballoonrace.com .