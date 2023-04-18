A lightning strike has caused a gas leak on Hawkins Parkway in Longview.
The Longview Fire Department responded to an initial call at 11:49 a.m. reporting the odor of gas around Grace Creek Church, said Fire Marshal Kevin May. Crews circled the area and didn't immediately find any cause of a leak.
A second call came at 12:26 p.m. describing debris in the intersection of Hawkins and St. Andrews Drive, May said.
According to May, lightning struck a tree and a light pole near the entrance of the Fairway Oaks neighborhood. The strike caused a gas line to leak and for gas to bubble up out of the expansion joints of a driveway. CenterPoint Energy and crews from the city of Longview were also on site.
"They were detecting gas out in the manholes, so the city's out here pulling manhole covers to try to get that gas ... out, and then they're gonna have to go in and try to find out where that leaked line is leaking at," he said.
One of the homes near the strike was evacuated, and crews were attempting to contact another homeowner nearby, May said. Nobody was hurt from the strike, he added.
May added as long as crews kept the gas moving and not stagnant in the manholes, the chances of explosion were limited.
Dana Hicks was at a home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood across the street when she said she saw a bright flash and heard a loud noise at the same time.
"I ran in the back door, I was out on the back patio," Hicks said. "So leaving now, I knew (lightning) hit somewhere close, I see where it hit."