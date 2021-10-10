Many Wednesdays, Dianne Martin can be found line dancing with friends at Green Street Recreation Center in Longview.
There are two main reasons Martin chooses to participate in the program.
“No. 1, it’s good exercise for seniors if you can’t do a whole lot. And No. 2, it’s just fun,” Martin said. “It relaxes you. My basic reason for joining is to relax and socialize and get some exercise in the meantime.”
Martin is one of several seniors who participates in a beginners line dancing class, offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Green Street Recreation Center in Longview.
The class is taught by 83-year-old Shirley Rae Sawyer, who has danced her entire life and now enjoys teaching others.
“It’s a good outlet. I would encourage anybody, if they like to dance at all, to take line dancing,” Sawyer said. “It’s easy enough. You don’t get frustrated and you make it fun.”
Sawyer keeps things fun for her new class by teaching participants to do newer, popular line dances like the “Macarena” and the “Cupid Shuffle” in addition to traditional favorites.
In the beginner class, Sawyer explained, she is able to repeat steps until the participants understand them.
“You teach the steps two or three times,” she said.
As participants learn the moves, they are able to put them together in a dance.
While line dancing is fun, it also has its health benefits as it encourages seniors to stay active through light exercise.
A study from the National Institutes of Health showed that line dancing gets the heart rate up fast enough to count as moderate exercise. Benefits associated with regular moderate exercise include improving cardiovascular and muscular strength, flexibility, coordination and balance. It also is associated with lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Beyond the physical health benefits, dancing in general also is associated with a variety of mental health and social benefits.
In addition to line dancing, Green Street Recreation Center also offers Bingo, exercise classes, game days and other educational activities.
Green Street is one of three recreation centers overseen by the city of Longview’s Parks and Recreation Department. However, Green Street Recreation Center isn’t just open to Longview residents. It’s available to anyone 35 and older in Longview and the greater East Texas community to join. Membership costs $15 per year.
Green Street Recreation Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 814 S. Green St. in Longview.