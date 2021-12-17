The Longview Lions Club on Friday morning provided a shopping spree for two local shelters to help fill their pantries and storage closets for the holiday season.
Club members and representatives from the House of Disciples and Mercy Manor shelters gathered in the front of Albertson's in Longview, distributing their lists so they could split up and cover more ground. The House of Disciples and Mercy Manor shelters each received $750 from the Longview Lions Club to purchase items, Lions Club member and organizer Les Rickett said.
“It makes you feel real good,” he said. “I feel real proud of it.”
Since at least 2013 the civic organization has treated local shelters to a shopping spree at a grocery store in Longview.
Before the spree, the staff at each shelter take inventory of needed food and supplies. Both shelters had checklists of wants and needs for their locations.
Rickett said it’s important to have the shopping spree rather than a food drive so the shelters can get what they actually need rather than what people think they need. Sometimes shelters need things like Tylenol, Lysol or salt and pepper.
House of Disciples operating nonprofit Wiseman Ministries Marketing Director Jennifer Beddingfield said the shelter has participated in the event for 8 years.
“It’s such a benefit to our program,” she said.
The House of Disciples Life Recovery Center helps men with “life-controlling problems” to better function in society using Biblical principles. Wiseman Ministries’ mission is to help provide food, clothing and shelter to those in need as well as ministry to people in prison and liberty to people battling addictions.
Beddingfield said her residents had requested shredded cheese and they needed seasoning for meals. Hygiene products and cleaning products were needed for both shelters along with grocery items.
Mercy Manor Executive Director Stephanie Fears said the shopping spree helps the organization put more money toward serving women in the program.
“It helps with providing for their basic needs — nutrition for them and their babies,” she said.
Mercy Manor aids women experiencing or at risk for crisis pregnancies. The organization aids the women and their children with shelter, resources, education and more.