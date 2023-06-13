Longview ISD trustees on Monday agreed to use the same consulting firm the district used during the failed 2022 bond election to begin planning a possible a bond election later this year.
Under state regulations, the district has until Aug. 21 to call a bond election for Nov. 7.
Trustees unanimously agreed to pay Huckabee and Associates up to $66,000 for bond planning services.
In a separate vote, trustees agreed to hire Huckabee as the architect for the possible bond projects. Superintendent James Wilcox said there is not a cost determined yet for hiring Huckabee as the architecture firm. That wouldn't be determined until the district officially calls a bond election.
A little more than a year ago, in May 2022, district voters turned down a $230 million bond package that was broken into four propositions, with projects that included renovating the high school; building a new Early Learning Center, event center and indoor sports practice facility; and renovating Lobo Coliseum, Lobo Stadium and Lobo Swim Center. All four propositions failed by votes that showed about 65% percent of voters against and 35% for.
On Monday, Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the possible projects haven't been determined yet.
"We're not there yet. We're in study mode," he said.
It made sense to work with Huckabee, Wilcox said, because the district has a track record with that firm. Huckabee also oversaw construction projects in a $267 million bond package voters approved in 2008. That debt was used that to build new campuses at Bramlette, Hudson PEP, J.L. Everhart, Ned E. Williams, and Ware elementary schools, as well as Forest Park and Foster middle schools.
"Everything is still standing," that Huckebee built for the district following that election, Wilcox said. The company completed everything the district asked during those projects, he said.
While a specific bond proposals hasn't been determined, Wilcox said the district believes a bond package, which would allow the district to issue debt to pay for voter-approved projects, "is in the best interest of the citizens of Longview."
"Something that's good for Longview ISD is good for the city of Longview," the superintendent said. "Communities that are vibrant and moving forward have school districts that are doing the same thing."
He said the first thing people consider before moving to a city is the quality of the schools. Longview High School, he said, is 50 years old and building a new one would cost $800 million.
"There is nothing more important than the proper education and welfare of students," Wilcox said.
Considering the previous bond election's failure, Wilcox said the district needs "to do a better job of laying the end result out to (voters)," he said. "There's nothing more iportant to a community than the quality of the public scchools in the community."