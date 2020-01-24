A one-block site where Longview High School and T.G. Field Auditorium once sat is all but set to become the new home of Longview Economic Development Corp.
Directors for LEDCO approved a tentative land-swap agreement Friday that would give four lots in the Longview North Business Park to the school district in exchange for the old school site at 400 N. Second St.
The site is bordered by Magrill Street to the north, Second Street to the west, Whaley Street to the south and Third Street to the east.
The four lots inside the business park measure 7.4 acres and abut Judson STEAM Academy's south property line. The lots are bordered to the south by Innovation Circle.
If Longview school trustees approve the agreement at their next meeting Wednesday, the deal could close within 20 days, LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said.
"I have forwarded the agreement to (Longview ISD Superintendent James) Wilcox," Mansfield said. "I'm sure he's letting his attorneys review it."
LEDCO directors also engaged architect Jeff Potter to draft plans for a new office for the agency.
Potter is a Longview native who maintains offices locally and in Dallas. His architectural fees will be 7.8% of construction costs for the LEDCO office, Mansfield said.
LEDCO directors have approved a maximum capital budget of $2 million for the project within its 2020 fiscal year budget that the Longview City Council OK'd, he said.
Board member Peggy Vaughan questioned whether $2 million would be too high a price for offices that house seven LEDCO staff members. She also asked whether a bid process was needed for the designs and if a public hearing might be necessary on the matter.
Mansfield and Board Chairman John Martin answered that $2 million was merely the threshold but that they both hope the project comes in at a lower cost.
"The cost, of course, will be based on (Potter's) designs," Mansfield said, adding that state law doesn't require a public hearing.
Potter already has performed a needs assessment on LEDCO office space, Martin said.
"It seems like we're all going in the same direction at this point," he said.
First-year nonvoting board member Ranjit Kodali said Potter is a past president of the American Institute of Architects, "which I feel like if a professional organization makes you president, then you're probably well regarded within your profession."
Moments after that, Vaughan said, "It sounds like everyone is comfortable. ... I just think we do need to be very scrupulous with how we spend this money."
LEDCO currently offices inside the Longview Chamber of Commerce building at 410 N. Center St. Mansfield said the facility inhibits office efficiency, provides no room for growth and presents parking problems when the chamber holds functions.