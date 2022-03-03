The Great Texas Balloon Race is coming back to the city of Longview, and headlining this year’s entertainment is a Grammy-nominated act playing what they call a homecoming show.
Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. June 18 at the Maude Cobb Convention Complex during the balloon race’s 45th year.
Emerging as part of the young country movement in the early 1990s, Little Texas has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and is credited with shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that incorporates modern rock, according to information from the Great Texas Balloon Race.
The group’s first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All the Love,” became a Top 10 hit. Their second album produced three No. 1 singles, “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love.”
Band members Porter Howell on lead vocal and lead guitar, and Duane Propes on bass and vocals, both grew up in Longview.
East Texan Cody Wayne is set to open the concert at 6:30 p.m. June 18 with his red-dirt, high-energy brand of Texas country.
And on June 17, The Molly Ringwalds will take the audience on a nostalgia-filled musical journey with hits that transcend the 1980s and defined a generation, according to GTBR officials.
East Texas band The Social Club will open on June 17, playing Top 40 music from the 1960s through today.
This year’s Great Texas Balloon Race is set June 17 through the morning June 19. All ticketed events this year will be at the Maude Cobb Convention Complex, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
Competition flights are scheduled June 17 and 18 and the morning of June 19 over Longview, depending on wind conditions. Gates open at 4 p.m. June 17 and 18 at the convention complex for the festival, special shape balloon inflations, live music and balloon glows, weather permitting.
Opening acts take the stage at 6:30 p.m. the nights of June 17 and 18 with headliners scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m. Gates close at midnight.
Tickets are on sale at OuthouseTickets.com .